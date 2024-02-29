Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,054 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of United Therapeutics worth $88,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 335,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

