Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,811 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $81,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $123,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

