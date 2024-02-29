Northland Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

