Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

NCLH stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,434 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.