NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Down 32.0 %

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

