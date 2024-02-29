Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

