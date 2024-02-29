Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director John D. Kasarda Sells 7,972 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $432.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $495,387,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,584,000 after buying an additional 296,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.