Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director John D. Kasarda Sells 7,972 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $432.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. Old Dominion Freight Line's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $495,387,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,584,000 after buying an additional 296,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

