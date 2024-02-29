Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton Sells 48,896 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Mcdougald Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

