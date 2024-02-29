Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,607 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of OLO worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Transactions at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE OLO opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.