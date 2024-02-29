Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Joseph V. Popolo Buys 1,785,714 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 1,785,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,183,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ondas Trading Down 5.4 %

Ondas stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Get Ondas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ondas by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ondas by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.