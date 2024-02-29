ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $87.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 716275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.
ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
