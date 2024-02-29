Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Onto Innovation worth $77,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $180.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

