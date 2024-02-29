Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Open Lending stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71. The firm has a market cap of $877.77 million, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

