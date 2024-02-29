Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

