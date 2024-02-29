Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

