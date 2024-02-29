Operose Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

KLA stock opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.78 and a 200-day moving average of $538.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

