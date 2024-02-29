Operose Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

