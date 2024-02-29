Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $226.32.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

