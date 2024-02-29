Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

