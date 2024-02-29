Operose Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

