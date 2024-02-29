Operose Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

