OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,779,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,779,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.