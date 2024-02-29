Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Acquires 35,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Option Care Health Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

