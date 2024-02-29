Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $80,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $113,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $49,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

