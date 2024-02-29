Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ORCL opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

