O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 6,444 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,092.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $965.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,093.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

