Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

