Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

