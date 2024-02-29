Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $818,077. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.