PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Rush Street Interactive worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.9 %

RSI stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

