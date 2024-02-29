PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Semtech by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

