Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pegasystems worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,605 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

