Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

PRFT opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

