Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock Position Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Perimeter Solutions worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $939.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

