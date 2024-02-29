Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Permian Resources stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.92.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.