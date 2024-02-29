Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

