Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Permian Resources worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Permian Resources by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 35.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 964,362 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

