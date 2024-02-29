Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 342,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,120 shares of company stock worth $29,571,337. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

