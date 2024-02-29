PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.40

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 30294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

