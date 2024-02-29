Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sabrina Ellis Sells 24,410 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE PINS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
