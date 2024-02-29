PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

