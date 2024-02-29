PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $548,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $549.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.90 and a 200-day moving average of $487.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.