PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

