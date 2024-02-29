PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of INSP opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

