Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $393.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

