Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas W. Powell Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.