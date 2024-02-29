Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.99

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 19146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.