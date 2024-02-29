Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 16 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,077.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $960.12. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

