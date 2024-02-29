Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 929 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.