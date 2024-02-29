Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.27.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

