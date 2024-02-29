Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
